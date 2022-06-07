Dallas students will get to be 'kid reporters' at Big 12 Media Days

Content created by the St. Philips School and Community Center Kid Reporters will be shared across official Big 12 Conference and Old Trapper media platforms.

DALLAS — Some Dallas-area students will get some behind-the-scenes access at Big 12 Media Days, where they'll prepare, conduct and produce interviews with Big 12 Conference student-athletes and coaches.

The conference announced Friday it was bringing back its Kid Reporter program for the two-day event, scheduled for July 13 and 14. Students from St. Philip’s School and Community Center in Dallas will participate in the program.

St. Philip's provides a private school education for children (pre-K through seventh grade) from diverse economic backgrounds.

“The Big 12 Conference is pleased to extend its relationship with St. Philip’s School to create this opportunity for the next generation of reporters and videographers to gain real-world experience,” said Edward Stewart, Big 12 executive associate commissioner for football.

“The Kid Reporter program was an astounding success at the 2021 Football Media Days. As we enter year two of the program, I thank our member institutions and Old Trapper for their support in this endeavor as we continue to enhance our relationship with such an invaluable member of the South Dallas community," Stewart continued.

Content created by the St. Philips School and Community Center Kid Reporters will be shared across official Big 12 Conference media platforms, conference officials said in a release.

Students from the St. Philips School and Community Center also participated in 2021.

Here is a look at the 2021 Kid Reporter program: