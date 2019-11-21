DALLAS — Two men were shot and killed at the Royal Inn motel in Northwest Dallas overnight Thursday, authorities said.

Police said the shooting happened at the motel on the 2000 block of West Northwest Highway just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

The victims were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed later Thursday the two men had died.

One person has been detained for questioning regarding the shooting.

Michael Forbes/WFAA

Police found the person after spotting a vehicle that matched the suspect's description. When officers first tried to pull them over, a short chase ensued, officers on the scene said.

The driver ended up crashing through several fences and hitting a golf cart in a parking lot on the 1500 block of Mockingbird Lane before police could stop them, officials said.

The driver was then treated by paramedics on the scene before being detained for questioning.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.

