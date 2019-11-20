DALLAS — One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting Wednesday at a convenience store in far northeast Dallas, police said.

Just after 12:30 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at Abrams Food Beer & Wine.

Police say there was a "disturbance involving several individuals" that ended with a 33-year-old man killed and a 27-year-old man critically injured. The injured man was taken to Dallas Presbyterian Hospital.

No arrests had been made Wednesday afternoon, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: