DALLAS — One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting Wednesday at a convenience store in far northeast Dallas, police said.
Just after 12:30 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at Abrams Food Beer & Wine.
Police say there was a "disturbance involving several individuals" that ended with a 33-year-old man killed and a 27-year-old man critically injured. The injured man was taken to Dallas Presbyterian Hospital.
No arrests had been made Wednesday afternoon, police said.
