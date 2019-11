DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting at a north Dallas gas station.

Authorities say the shooting happened Tuesday evening at the RaceTrac gas station in the 8100 block of Forest Lane, near Central Expressway.

Detectives say the victim is an adult male. His name has not been released.

Authorities have not confirmed if any suspects are in custody at this time.

