MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite police are looking for three men who they say shot and robbed a person on Saturday.

Authorities say the suspects stole a truck around 7:45 p.m. Nov. 16 near the 1300 block of Cedarcrest Drive.

A man caught the suspects trying to steal his vehicle. He was struck multiple times after the men fired gunshots, police say. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Detectives say the suspects were able to get away with the victim's truck.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects and locating the stolen vehicle.

The truck is a silver 2008 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license LMC9795.

Photos of stolen truck

Mesquite police

Police say the suspects were seen in the area of Cartwright Road and Interstate 635 prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Mesquite police at 972-285-6336.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

