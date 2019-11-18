A search is underway for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left one dead in Garland.

Police have identified the driver that fled the scene as 27-year-old Edgar Alfonso Ugalde, according to a statement released by Garland authorities Monday.

Officers found 47-year-old Joyce Cawis unconscious behind the wheel of a Toyota 4Runner late Thursday afternoon after they received a call reporting a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Jupiter Road and Forest Lane.

Cawis was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Witnesses told police the driver of a black, four-door Ram Big Horn appeared to be speeding when it struck Cawis' SUV on the driver's side.

According to police, the driver got out of the truck and into another car, which left the scene.

Garland police released video of the crash Sunday and later identified Ugalde as the suspect.

Ugalde is wanted on a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Garland police at 972-485-4840. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.

