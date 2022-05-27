Here are resources to help the Uvalde community

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott detailed new resources for helping the Uvalde community.

UVALDE, Texas — During a press conference Friday, Governor Greg Abbott announced various resources to help support the Uvalde community, which is still reeling from the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School, which claimed the lives of 22 people, including 19 children and two teachers.

In Uvalde, there is a Family Assistance Center located at the Uvalde County Fairplex for those affected by the shooting. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 1. At the center, there are counseling services, various state services, funeral services, the Mexican consulate and various other services.

The OneStar Foundation, a nonprofit agency that operates with the guidance and direction of the Office of the Governor, created a one-stop website for those who are seeking to help the community.

"Texas stands with Uvalde for the long term in helping every single person in this community to piece their lives back together," Abbott said.

According to Abbott's office, the foundation will give 100% of the donations to the Robb School Memorial Fund, which was established by the First State Bank of Uvalde.

Donations will be used to cover health care expenses, flights and travel for families and loved ones, funeral expenses and long-term needs, the office of the governor said.

Abbott also announced an anonymous donor gave the community $175,000 to help with funeral expenses.

“As the Uvalde community grieves this terrible crime, we have seen an outpouring of support from Texans and people around the country offering to help during this heartbreaking time,” said Abbott in a statement. “Donations of any amount to the OneStar Foundation webpage will go a long way in letting these grief-stricken families, teachers, and loved ones know that they are not alone as they begin the long and difficult process of piecing their lives back together."

Those looking to donate can donate by credit card, Zelle, check or by phone.

Community members in need of mental health care services, through state and private assistance, can call the 24/7 hotline at 888-690-0799.

Counseling services will also be offered at the Family Assistance Center at the Uvalde County Fairplex.

Various GoFundMe fundraisers have also been created. The organization has created a Texas Elementary Shooting Relief hub for those who want to donate.