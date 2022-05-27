Texas DPS official on Uvalde shooting: 'It was the wrong decision' for police not breach classroom

McCraw, in a news conference Friday morning, said there were 19 police officers inside the school but they did not breach the door for about an hour.

UVALDE, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) executive director Steven McCraw said it was the "wrong decision, period" for police officers to not breach the classroom where a shooter had killed students in Uvalde on Tuesday.

McCraw, in a news conference Friday morning, said there were 19 police officers inside the school but they did not breach the door for about an hour.

McCraw said the commanding officer at the scene viewed the situation as a barricaded suspect and that they were waiting for more equipment to arrive to breach the classroom door.

But McCraw said, in hindsight, that was the wrong decision.

"When there's an active shooter, the rules change," McCraw said. "It's no longer a barricaded subject. You don't have time.

McCraw's acknowledgement that police at the scene made a wrong decision comes as authorities have faced intense scrutiny and criticism over how they responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two staffers were killed.

McCraw was pressed several times by reporters on why officers did not enter the classroom sooner, despite responding to the school within minutes of the first shots being fired.

"There's no excuse for that," McCraw said. "I wasn't there, but from what we know, we believe this should have been an entry as soon as possible."

