The suspect was taken into custody and several people were taken to the hospital to receive medical care, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — An alleged shooter has been taken into custody from the campus of Robb Elementary in Uvalde Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities in the community.

At least two victims, an adult and a child, have been taken to a San Antonio hospital about 80 miles away. Their conditions or ages are unknown as of now.

At 12:17 p.m., UCISD officials said there was an active shooter and law enforcement was on site. All campuses were placed under lockdown due to gunshots in the area and the students and staff are safe in the building. There was no indication that the lockdown had since been lifted following the suspect being taken into custody.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital officials told KENS 5 they are also currently caring for several students in the emergency room.

Information at this time is that the active shooter at Robb Elementary is in custody. UMH is currently caring for...

Immediate family of those students are being told to report to the cafeteria on the second floor of the hospital. They asked those who are not immediate family to refrain coming to the hospital.

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by...

Just after noon, UPD posted on Facebook that there was a heavy police presence, but a reason wasn't given at the time.

UCISD said parents can now go and pick their students up at the CIVIC Center for reunification. UCISD said parents are encouraged to pick their students up at this time.

Students are currently being bussed the Willie DeLeon Civic Center which is located at 300 E Main St, Uvalde, TX 78801.

Reunification Site for Robb Students: Robb Elementary students are being transported to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center...

UPDATE @ 12:23: Scene remains active. Parents are asked to pick up students at the Sgt. Willie Deleon Civic Center....