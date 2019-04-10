DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Amber Guyger has been released to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, a news release from the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

Guyger was released from the Dallas County Jail at about 3:47 a.m., the release said, and turned over to Texas's prison system to begin her prison sentence.

Guyger was sentenced to 10 years earlier in the week after she was convicted of murdering Botham Jean while he was in his own apartment.

RELATED: Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for the murder of Botham Jean

Several jurors from the trial spoke to WFAA and ABC News about why they decided to convict her of murder and how they came to the 10-year sentence.

RELATED: Jurors in Amber Guyger trial describe how they made their decision

"All 12 of us said she was guilty probably within five minutes of being in there," said Juror 21.

They said that for the jury, it came down to Guyger's intent and her admission in her testimony.

"She said before she even went inside [the apartment], she made up her mind outside the door that she was going to kill the threat," said Juror 34.

RELATED: 'I waited one year to hear 'I'm sorry'': Brandt Jean explains why he forgave Amber Guyger

Brandt Jean, Botham Jean's brother, spoke Friday morning on Good Morning America about a moment in the courtroom that inspired the nation: when he forgave and embraced Guyger during his impact statement.

RELATED: 'I forgive you': Botham Jean's brother, Amber Guyger embrace following witness impact statement

For related coverage of the trial:

RELATED: Timeline: What has happened since Amber Guyger shot Botham Jean

RELATED: 'You start with this': Judge Tammy Kemp gives Amber Guyger a Bible after sentencing

RELATED: Protests and prayers Wednesday night in the wake of Amber Guyger sentence

RELATED: Dale Hansen Commentary on Botham Jean and Amber Guyger: 'She would not have fired if he wasn't black. I don't think for a moment she shoots me'

RELATED: 'There's gotta be a better day,' says Botham Jean's mother after Amber Guyger sentencing

RELATED: Day-by-day breakdown of the murder trial of Amber Guyger