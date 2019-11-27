DALLAS — A foundation created in honor of a slain Fort Worth woman will celebrate her birthday this week.

Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed on Oct. 12 inside her home by a Fort Worth police officer. That officer, Aaron Dean, resigned before he could be fired in connection with the shooting.

Dean was arrested on a murder charge in Jefferson’s death.

According to a family spokesperson, the Atatiana “Tay” Jefferson Foundation and the National Black Police Association will host a birthday party in her honor.

Jefferson would have turned 29 years old this Thursday.

Atatiana Jefferson

Courtesy photo

The foundation was founded by Jefferson’s father, Marquis Jefferson and her uncle Lapaca Jefferson.

Marquis died less than a month after Atatiana, from a heart attack, a family spokesperson said.

RELATED: Father of Atatiana Jefferson has died, family spokesman confirms

Now, the foundation says it will “carry out the promise and dreams of Marquis and Atatiana by assisting in the development of Black doctors, serving the homeless community, and mentoring youth in math.”

According to a news release, the youth communities in Highland Hills and Oak Cliff will receive computer repairs and mentoring in math, as "gifts" during Thursday's celebration.

The birthday party will conclude with the placing of flowers at the gravesites of Atatiana and Marquis.

The birthday celebration will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday at 2307 block of Britton in Dallas.

