The Death of Atatiana Jefferson: Jury hearing closing arguments in murder trial for Aaron Dean

Over the course of five days, the jury has heard from several witnesses and experts, including Jefferson's now 11-year-old nephew Zion Carr.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A Tarrant County jury is hearing closing arguments in the murder trial for former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.

Just before 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, the judge began to read the jury their instruction, notifying them that they would each receive a hand copy.

Dean shot and killed Jefferson in the early morning hours on Oct. 12, 2019, after he and his partner responded to a non-emergency call to Jefferson’s home.

Much of what happened was captured on body camera footage.

In a surprising move, Dean took the stand on day four of his murder trial.

Dean said, as he stood in the back of the home, he saw a silhouette low in the window of Jefferson's house. He said he could only see the upper arms of the body, and he believed there was movement.

"Well, I thought we had a burglar, so I stepped back straightened up and drew my weapon," Dean testified. "I couldn’t see the hands. So, I drew my weapon intending to tell that person to show me their hands."

Dean was visibly shaken when he started to testify about what happened next.

"I started getting that second command out, I saw the barrel of the gun, and when I saw that gun pointing at me... I shot a single shot from my service weapon," he told the jury.

Prosecutor Dale Smith hammered Dean over the mistakes allegedly made in responding to the call at Jefferson’s home, especially driving home the fact that he did not see the hands of the ‘silhouette’ in the window nor identify to his partner there was a gun, or immediately start CPR on Jefferson.

Throughout the trial, the defense tried to focus on Jefferson’s gun, continually trying to convince the jury that Dean could’ve seen it and that he was justified in killing her.

The prosecution argued he shouldn’t have been there at all and Jefferson was reacting normally.

Following dueling expert testimony from both sides Tuesday, the defense and prosecution chose to rest their cases.

10:12 a.m.: The defense begins closing arguments. “A tragedy doesn’t always equal a crime; it doesn’t always equal a law violation," said defense attorney Bob Gill.

"Aaron Dean has a right to self-defense."

9:57 a.m.: The prosecution begins closing arguments.

“If you can’t feel safe in your own home, where can you feel safe? The prosecution said in opening closing arguments.

"This was a 28-year-old woman that was a daughter, a sister, an aunt – studying to be a doctor."

“The power you have today is to hold him responsible, it’s to tell them [Atatiana’s family] that it all wasn’t in vain, it’s to say that she [Atatiana] matters. They matter, eastside matters. To say that we protect everyone."

9:37 a.m.: Judge Gallagher began to read the jury their instruction, notifying them that they would each receive a hand copy.

