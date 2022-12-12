The Death of Atatiana Jefferson: Trial continues Tuesday for former officer Aaron Dean (Day 5)

Dean took the stand on Monday in his own defense, stating that the jury needed to "hear from me and hear the truth."

FORT WORTH, Texas — Testimony is expected to resume Tuesday in the murder trial of former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean in the 2019 death of Atatiana Jefferson.

Dean faced hard questioning from the prosecution on his background, his police training and if he would have graded his actions on Oct. 12, 2019 highly.

While recounting the events that led up to the deadly shooting, Dean became visibly shaken and cried.

“I know you’re crying now, but you weren’t crying when you decided not to administer CPR to Atatiana,” prosecutor Dale Smith said to Dean during cross-examination.

Smith hammered Dean over the mistakes made in responding to the call at Jefferson’s home, especially driving home the fact that he did not see the hands of the ‘silhouette’ in the window nor identify to his partner there was a gun, or immediately start CPR on Jefferson.

When Smith asked Dean what grade he’d give himself for his actions. Dean answered that he'd give himself a B.

Following Dean's testimony, a video expert took the stand for the last few hours of court on Monday.

Forensics video expert Grant Fredericks testified on the limitations of the body camera Dean wore the night of Jefferson's death, the camera's field of view and the camera's ability to focus from light to dark.

Day five is expected to start with Fredericks testifying on the audio from Dean's bodycam at the scene.

