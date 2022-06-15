How to watch the WFAA+ app on your streaming device

The new WFAA+ app offers WFAA content 24/7, both live and on demand.

DALLAS — There's a new way to watch WFAA on your streaming device.

It's our new WFAA+ app -- and it's now available on both Roku and Amazon Fire, offering our audience a free option to watch all of WFAA's content.

WFAA+ will feature all WFAA newscasts -- from our Daybreak team in the morning to our 10 p.m. news at night, and everything in between.

Viewers will also get to see live breaking news coverage outside of our traditional broadcast timeslots, plus as WFAA original content -- like this deep dive into the mystery surrounding a stolen $160 million painting.

Here's how you can start watching WFAA+ today:

Go to the app store on your Roku or Amazon Fire device. Search for "WFAA" Select the WFAA+ app. Download the app to your device for free. Start watching WFAA around the clock!

When you open up the WFAA+ app, you'll first see an option to view our 24/7 stream, which will air all WFAA newscasts and breaking coverage, along with newscast replays, in case you missed a show.

Beyond the 24/7 stream, viewers will also have access to various additional content sections featuring WFFA properties such as Investigates, Originals and Right on the Money.

Need to know today's forecast? You can get it on demand on the WFAA+ app, too.

Miss this week's Right on the Money? Catch up on the WFAA+ app.