Aaron Dean trial: Live updates as testimony continues on day 4 after prosecution rests case

Now, as the trial enters its fourth day in court Monday, Tarrant County leaders and the public have expressed disappointment in the prosecution’s case against Dean.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — After three years of waiting, a jury was seated and the murder trial for Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer accused of killing Atatiana Jefferson, began. Yet, in just three days, the prosecution has rested its case.

“How can you rest? We go three [years] before we start a trial. And you go three days? That’s unacceptable. That was a poor job by the prosecution,” said Cory Session, community activist.

Last week, during the third day of testimony, the jury heard from the Fort Worth crime scene investigator who collected scan data from Jefferson’s home, the lead detective who processed Dean’s gun, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, first responders and Jefferson’s eldest sister, Ashley Carr.

In the one of the most compelling testimonies, deputy medical examiner Dr. Richard Fries walked the jury through photos of Jefferson’s body and wounds she sustained after being shot and killed by Dean.

Fries called Jefferson’s wounds devastating and said, “I would not expect someone to survive them.”

Carr, Jefferson’s sister, was the only character witness the prosecution called. Car was able to briefly describe Jefferson’s goals and characteristics, before the prosecution ended their questions and the defense decided to not cross-examine.

Shortly after, the prosecution rested.

Now, it’s time for the defense to present the rest of its case. Will Aaron Dean testify?

