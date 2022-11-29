Aaron Dean trial: How to watch the trial and stream it online for free

WFAA will be streaming the trial live on multiple platforms when it begins Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — After years of waiting and multiple delays, the trial of Aaron Dean for the killing of Atatiana Jefferson will begin Monday, and anyone can follow along live as WFAA is streaming the trial.

The trial will be streamed live on multiple platforms -- including WFAA+, YouTube and wfaa.com. WFAA+ is available on Roku and Amazon Fire.

On WFAA+, the stream of the trial will be available by clicking on the option at the bottom of your screen. On wfaa.com, you can find a link to the stream and more info surrounding the trial at wfaa.com/deantrial, showing all the latest news during the trial.