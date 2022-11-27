Jim Lane, lead defense attorney for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, has died ahead of start of trial

Lane died Sunday morning, just a day before Dean's trial was set to begin with jury selection.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The lead defense attorney for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who is facing charges in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, has died.

Jim Lane, who represented Aaron Dean, died Sunday morning, just a day before Dean's trial was set to begin with jury selection.

According to sources, Lane fell and injured himself the week before Thanksgiving. Lane was in the hospital and was moved into hospice care shortly before he died on Sunday.

Dean faces a murder charge in the 2019 death of Jefferson. Dean, who was a Fort Worth police officer at the time, had responded to her home on an "open structure" call when he shot and killed her through a window. A neighbor had called the non-emergency line to request a welfare check on Jefferson's home prior to the shooting after seeing a door open.

The trial had been postponed and delayed several times over the past three years, including once over Lane's health.

In the spring of 2022, a continuance was granted in Dean's case while Lane dealt with serious health issues. Jury selection is slated to begin on Monday, Nov. 28.

Fort Worth Police Officer's Association President Manny Ramirez tweeted about Lane's death, stating that his impact will be "felt for generations."

Jim Lane was an incredible man, who lived an incredible life. His impact will be felt for generations in Fort Worth and Tarrant County.



I am thankful for the wisdom you shared and I’m proud to have known you. Rest easy my friend.



May God continue to watch over Janet and Luke. pic.twitter.com/DVRwssJ1Qu — Manny Ramirez (@MannyRamirez_TX) November 27, 2022

Lane's legacy

Lane had practiced law for decades in Texas and had served as a captain in the U.S. Army's Judge Advocate General Corp, according to his website.

Lane, whose office was in Tarrant County, practiced in criminal defense, military court martial defense, personal injury representation and aviation pilot FAA enforcement actions.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Lane was born in Uvalde, but spent much of his childhood visiting family in Tarrant County. Lane earned a bachelor's degree at Texas Christian University and earned a law degree from Baylor University.

Lane is survived by his wife, son and brother.

It is unclear if any motion will be filed to delay the proceedings after Lane's death.

While jury selection is set to begin Monday, 200 potential jurors are expected to report for proceedings.