Ex-Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean's attorneys asking for delay in trial

Attorneys for Aaron Dean have also sought to move the trial out of Tarrant County and a motion for change of venue is scheduled to be heard Monday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Attorneys for fired former Fort Worth Officer Aaron Dean, who is accused in the October 2019 shooting death of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson, are seeking to delay the start of his trial next month.

Dean’s attorneys told District Judge David Hagerman in a hearing Friday morning that Jim Lane, the lead defense attorney, is having serious health issues. Lane was not present during Friday’s hearing.

During the hearing, the judge told the attorneys to have their written motion for continuance filed by the close of business Monday. Attorneys for Dean have also sought to move the trial out of Tarrant County and a motion for change of venue is scheduled to be heard Monday.

Dean is charged with murder.

On the night Jefferson was killed, a neighbor had called the police requesting a welfare check after he saw the door open at Jefferson’s Fort Worth home.

Jefferson was playing video games with her then-8-year-old nephew when Dean walked into the backyard. She grabbed her gun and had gotten up to look out the window when she was shot, police records show. Jefferson died at the scene.

An arrest warrant stated three times that Dean did not announce he was a police officer when he walked around the house. Dean declined to give a statement to Fort Worth investigators.

Dean resigned before he could be fired, Fort Worth Police Department officials have said.

As it currently stands, jury selection is slated to begin May 9, with the trial itself starting May 16.