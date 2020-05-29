House where Atatiana Jefferson was slain reportedly vandalized

Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed in her home last year by a Fort Worth police officer.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The house where a Fort Worth woman was shot and killed in 2019 was reported Friday as having been vandalized, according to spokesperson for the family.

Photos of the house, which belonged to Atatiana Jefferson's mother, showed trash, clothing and other items strewn across the floors.

The family spokesperson said that at least three televisions were stolen from the property.

Jefferson, 28, was killed in her home by a Fort Worth police officer on Oct. 12, 2019, when he shot her through the window without first identifying himself as a police officer, an arrest warrant affidavit shows.

That officer, Aaron Dean, resigned before he could be fired in connection with the shooting.

Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew and had gotten up to see who was outside when she was shot.

Friday afternoon, more than 30 photos were posted to Facebook by a man named James Smith showed the mess the suspects left behind.

"Ft Worth I'm at a loss for word's, the scream I want to make would be largely heard, these are pictures of the Carr home," Smith said on Facebook.

Pastor Kyev Tatum of New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church reached out to WFAA and is asking people to help Jefferson's family.

He is asking the community to meet at the house at 5 p.m. to discuss ways they can help the family and neighbors.

"This is a travesty for this family to have to deal with at this time during this pandemic. Is there no compassion in Fort Worth, Texas?" He said.

Fort Worth police say they are investigating the incident.