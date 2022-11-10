x
Elections

Texas Election Results: Latest vote totals in the biggest races across the state

Get the latest Texas Election results here, as soon as they are reported across the state.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Election Day 2022 is here. 

And when the polls close at 7 p.m., the results will start streaming in from across the state, including results for the race for Texas governor between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke.

Our election results page will update in real-time as the results are provided. Here are the links you need:

CHECK THE LATEST ELECTION RESULTS HERE.

CHECK WFAA'S LIVE ELECTION UPDATES AND NEWS HERE.

Live Texas Election Coverage

WFAA will have a live digital show starting at 6:50 p.m., where we'll follow race results, check in with our reporters who are positioned across Texas and chat with political experts on the impact of this midterm election. 

You can watch the coverage on WFAA+, WFAA's YouTube channel or on wfaa.com.

Key Texas Election races 

Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke square off in the race for Texas governor, but that's not the only high-profile election. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is facing Democrat challenger Mike Collier in a race that's seen many high-profile Texas Republicans cross party lines with their endorsements. Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing Democrat challenger Rochelle Garza.

Other notable races on the ballot include Texas Land Commissioner, as well as multiple U.S. and state representative seats.  

U.S. Election Results Map

We'll have an updated "balance of power" map for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives here as results are reported and elections are called Tuesday night and through the week.

CHECK THE LATEST U.S. ELECTION RESULTS MAP HERE.

Election Day Weather 

Election Day is expected to stay dry in North Texas on Tuesday, and temperatures are expected to stay warm through the next few days. A cold front arrives Thursday and will bring much cooler weather to North Texas.

