Live updates: Nov. 8 Midterm Elections underway in North Texas

If you're heading out to the polls first thing in the morning or right before they close, WFAA has you covered.

DALLAS — Election Day is finally here, North Texas!

Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote? Here is your 2022 election guide, in English, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese. For a look at the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House, you can visit WFAA's election map here.

Live updates on Election Day:

7 a.m. - Having voting trouble at the polls? Let us know!

If you have any issues at your polling location, text the problem to WFAA at (214)977-6028. Our team will look into it and get answers.

7 a.m. - Where can I vote? Here's Texas polling locations by zip code

There is a handy tool on vote.org that allows you to enter your address and it will show you the nearest polling locations to you. Click here for the polling locations tool.

7 a.m. - Transportation to the polls

Those who are using public transportation to the polling centers can catch a free ride on Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART).

DART will be providing free transportation for free on buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

No proof of voter registration is required to ride for free on Nov. 8.

5:05 a.m. - Election Day forecast