People across Texas and the country will cast their ballots on Tuesday as the Democratic and Republican primary elections continue.

On a day best known as Super Tuesday (because so many states vote on the same day) voters will select the presidential candidates, U.S. Senate candidates, U.S. representatives, judges and party propositions they want to see on the ballot come the general election in November.

Five Democrats now remain in the race for that party's presidential nomination after Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer all dropped out in the days leading up to Super Tuesday.

The winner of that race will then compete with President Donald Trump in November for the presidency.

Texas also has 12 Democrats running to represent the party in the race for U.S. Senate against Republican Sen. John Cornyn in November.

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, faces a tough primary on Tuesday as well, thanks to a challenge from former Colleyville City Councilman Chris Putnam.

Those are just some of the races WFAA will be watching on Tuesday.

As Election Day gets underway, and as the results come in, WFAA will have a team of reporters and photojournalists out in the field to cover all the major moments.

Notice anything unusual or problems at your polling place like long lines? Email news8@wfaa.com to let us know.

Tuesday

8:30 a.m.: Voters across North Texas are taking to social media to report a number of issues at polling places across Dallas County and other areas.

Dozens of voters have said machines are down, locations did not open on time or polling places did not have proper equipment.

Some voters have been waiting in lines to cast their ballots for almost an hour.

WFAA's Chris Lawrence was one of them-- he is at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church on Skillman Street in East Dallas.

He said several voters had given up for the morning, though all of them told him they would come back later.

Officials at that location told him the county is trying to rush over two machines to the location, as two of the three machines there are faulty.

WFAA has reached out to the Dallas County Election Commission, but has not yet been able to get a response.



7 a.m.: The polls have now opened!

But do you know where to go vote?

To find your polling place, you can check your county's elections website. Visit the Texas Secretary of State's website here to find yours.

You will also want to see if the county you live in participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP). If your county does participate in CWPP, you can vote at any polling place in the county. If your county does not participate in CWPP, you can only vote at the polling place assigned to you.

Polling places across Texas will be open until 7 p.m.

Remember, you'll need to have previously registered to vote and have certain forms of ID with you to cast your ballot, whether that's something like a Texas Driver's License or a U.S. passport. For a full list of acceptable forms of ID, click here.

If you need a ride to get to the polls, there are a number of organizations offering to take you to go vote for free. Read more here.

Have any more questions about the voting process or want to see what will be on your ballot? Check out WFAA's voter guide here.

