Texans will be voting during the primaries on presidential candidates, U.S. Senate candidates, U.S. representatives, judges and party propositions.

The Democratic and Republican primaries are on March 3, best known as Super Tuesday. Early voting begins Feb. 18 and ends Feb. 28.

Here's what you need to know before you vote:

U.S. Senate candidates

There are 12 Democrats running during the primary for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by John Cornyn.

In the Republican primary, Cornyn faces John Anthony Castro, Virgil Bierschwale, Mark Yancey and Dwayne Stovall.

Sample ballots

Want to know what will be on your ballot before you head into the voting booth? Good news — you can. Counties share sample ballots ahead of elections to allow voters to see what options they'll have. Below is a list of links to sample ballots for counties across North Texas.

For more information on your local elections and voting, visit your county's elections website.

Don't see your county on this list? Visit the Texas Secretary of State's website here for a complete list.

