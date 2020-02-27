FORT WORTH, Texas — A number of groups are offering free rides to the polls on Election Day. Here's a list of where and how to get your free ride.

TARRANT COUNTY

For the first time, Tarrant County agencies are partnering to offer free rides during early voting and on Election Day.

You’ll need to present a valid voter registration card or ID. For paratransit services, you’ll need to call 48 hours in advance.

DALLAS

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering free rides on March 3rd. Riders can ride the light rail, Paratransit, or Trinity Railway Express (TRE) commuter rail between CentrePort/DFW Airport station and EBJ Union Station by showing a valid voter registration card.



DENTON

The Denton Vote Group is offering free rides in the UNT area. Visit the Denton Vote Group’s Facebook page or send an email to dentonvotegroup@gmail.com to request a ride.

COLLIN COUNTY

Some residents can take advantage of a rideshare app aimed at Democrats called RideShare2Vote. WFAA tested the app Wednesday afternoon and found rides available in Frisco, McKinney and Plano.

If you know of any other groups offering free rides on election day, please let us know. You can email WFAA at newshelp@wfaa.com or send a text message to 214-977-6028.

