Results for the May 6 election

Check in throughout the night as election results come in from municipalities across North Texas.

DALLAS — Voting for the May 6 election ends at 7 p.m. Saturday and results will begin to pour in.

Though no Congressional seats are on the ballot, this year's May election features multiple local races as well as votes proposing bonds in communities across North Texas.

Fort Worth Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Mattie Parker has declared victory in the mayoral race. Results show, with 100% of precincts reporting, Parker one the race with 70% of the total vote and more than 21,000 votes. Her closest opponent was Jennifer Castillo, who collected 12% of the vote.

This is Parker's second mayoral victory. She was first elected to the position in May 2021.