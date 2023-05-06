Dallas County Sheriff's Office expands inmates voting options

Inmates in Dallas County are now able to vote on Election Day, after previously only being able to vote by mail-in ballots.

Inmates in Dallas County are now able to vote on Election Day, after previously only being able to vote by mail-in ballot.

"This is something we have actively been working on for some time," Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said in a statement. "The municipal elections afford us the opportunity to do a trial run to fill these gaps, and we are pleased to be able to expand voting for our inmates in Dallas County Jail."

Officials said DCSO shares a vested interest in making sure those charged in their care have access to register to vote and participate in Dallas County elections.

Inmates can vote on May 6 in the Lew Sterrett Jail facility where voting polls have been set up. A voting location is also available to the public at the Frank Crowley Court Building.