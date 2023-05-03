x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Early voting numbers around DFW for the May 2023 election

More than 200,000 people around the metroplex have already cast their vote this election.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 28, 2016 file photo, an elections clerk cuts from a strip of "I Voted" stickers at a polling place in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

DALLAS — Early voting wrapped up in Texas on Tuesday for the May election, and the total number of voters so far are in around the metroplex. 

Between Collin, Tarrant, Dallas and Denton Counties, 239,738 votes have been cast already this election. 

Here's a breakdown by county:

  • Collin County: 54,180 (1.2% of registered voters)
  • Tarrant County: 69,211 (4.14% of registered voters)
  • Dallas County: 66,797 (3.79% of registered voters)
  • Denton County: 49,590 (6.5% of registered voters)

Compared to the last election in November, those numbers are much smaller. That election saw about double the same number of total votes, about 500,000. But that's to be expected, as it was a midterm, which draws a larger turnout than elections in May which tend to be for local races. 

Compared to the election last May, turnout in Dallas County is actually much stronger. Last year's turnout saw 43,902 early votes, more than 20,000 less than the number of early votes cast this election. 

Election Day is Saturday, May 6.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Can Colin Allred beat Ted Cruz? Political experts weigh in on the chances

Before You Leave, Check This Out