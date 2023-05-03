Early voting numbers around DFW for the May 2023 election

More than 200,000 people around the metroplex have already cast their vote this election.

DALLAS — Early voting wrapped up in Texas on Tuesday for the May election, and the total number of voters so far are in around the metroplex.

Between Collin, Tarrant, Dallas and Denton Counties, 239,738 votes have been cast already this election.

Here's a breakdown by county:

Collin County: 54,180 (1.2% of registered voters)

Tarrant County: 69,211 (4.14% of registered voters)

Dallas County: 66,797 (3.79% of registered voters)

Denton County: 49,590 (6.5% of registered voters)

Compared to the last election in November, those numbers are much smaller. That election saw about double the same number of total votes, about 500,000. But that's to be expected, as it was a midterm, which draws a larger turnout than elections in May which tend to be for local races.

Compared to the election last May, turnout in Dallas County is actually much stronger. Last year's turnout saw 43,902 early votes, more than 20,000 less than the number of early votes cast this election.