Dallas County election results: Andrew Sommerman beating J.J. Koch

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The Dallas County Commissioners' Court could be made up entirely of Democrats as the lone Republican J.J. Koch is facing defeat on Election Day by Democrat Andrew Sommerman.

Unofficial county results show Sommerman is beating Koch by more than 10,000 votes, with about 52% of the total vote. More than 200,000 votes were cast.

Koch has served as a Dallas County Commissioner since 2018. He previously worked as an attorney, representing Dallas County as a prosecutor and representing the Dallas Fraternal Order of Police.

Sommerman previously served as Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins' attorney, helping him fight to put COVID-19 restrictions in place in the county by suing Gov. Greg Abbott. His law firm also fought against several redistricting maps they said were unfair and gerrymandered by lawmakers in Austin.