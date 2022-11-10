Dallas County district attorney race: Incumbent John Creuzot holds strong lead over Faith Johnson

Creuzot is looking to keep his seat from Johnson, who is a former Dallas County district attorney.

DALLAS — Democrat John Creuzot is holding a commanding lead over Republican challenger Faith Johnson in his bid for re-election as the Dallas County district attorney.

Creuzot held a 60-40 lead over Johnson as of 1 a.m. Wednesday. Johnson hadn't conceded as of early Wednesday morning.

The 2022 midterm election for district attorney was a rematch from four years ago, when Creuzot beat Johnson by more than 60,000 votes. Johnson is a former Dallas County DA herself.

Speaking at a watch party late Tuesday night, Creuzot told WFAA his focus on his next term is to continue making his office more efficient and clearing more cases while holding violent criminals accountable.

During the campaign, Johnson attempted to paint Creuzot as being soft on crime and said his policy of limiting prosecution of some misdemeanor thefts and marijuana cases led to a rise in crime.

Creuzot disagreed and claimed his policies didn't lead to that rise. He said he wants to continue working on criminal justice reform without jeopardizing public safety.

While Creuzot said he didn't like Johnson's negative campaign, Johnson said she ran a good race and thinks voters in Dallas County need a change in office.

"I don’t do negative campaigning, I’ve never told a lie, never made up something and I can justify everything I say and I think this community has learned to trust me," Creuzot said.