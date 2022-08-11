Dallas County Judge election results: Democrat Clay Jenkins vs. challenger Republican Lauren Davis

Jenkins is the incumbent Democrat taking on Republican Davis.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The top administrative position in Dallas County was being contested this Election Day between Democratic Incumbent Judge Clay Davis and his challenger Republican Lauren Davis.

Jenkins, 58, has held the office for more than a decade, first elected in 2011.

He is also the chair of the Enroll North Texas Coalition to help increase health insurance enrollment and reduce the burden on taxpayers and is the Chief Elected Official of Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, which helps residents find living wage jobs.