FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating after one man was killed in a shooting near the intersection of Calmont Avenue and Las Vegas Trail.

Police officials said officers responded to the shooting call around 2 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man who had possibly been shot in a vehicle and then crashed into a tree.

The man died from his injuries, officials said.

Two persons of interest have been detained at a hospital, according to police. One of those people is injured.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.