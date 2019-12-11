Dallas police are asking for the public to help them find Regina Hightower.

The 31-year-old was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and police believe she may be a danger to herself or others.

Hightower is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 228 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She last seen wearing a black curly shoulder-length wig with red highlights, a dark colored shirt, blue jeans and black shoes around 12:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard.

Anyone with any information should call 911 or (214) 671-4268 immediately.