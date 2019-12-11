CROWLEY, Texas — Crowley ISD will open school buildings early on Tuesday in anticipation of the below-freezing temps.

Tuesday will start off quite cold. It is expected to be the coldest morning of the fall so far.

School officials say opening early will reduce the amount of time students have to wait outside in the cold.

Elementary schools and the Crowley Learning Center will open at 6:30 a.m. Middle schools and high schools will open at 7 a.m., officials say.

Officials say heaters will be turned on ahead of time so that buildings are warm when students arrive.

If any students are in need of winter gear, parents are encouraged to contact a campus counselor.

