A woman and man, both 38 years old, were found dead Monday in what Dallas police are calling a "possible murder-suicide."

Police said they believe Gary Geter fatally shot Layla McDaniel before shooting himself, based on a preliminary investigation.

Dallas Fire and Rescue found them on Monday afternoon after forcibly entering an apartment at 3900 Accent Drive to carry out a health and welfare check.

Geter and McDaniel "had previously been involved in an intimate dating relationship," police said.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.