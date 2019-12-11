DALLAS, Texas — Monday night was harsh for many in Dallas as the strongest cold front of the season rolled through bringing below-freezing temperatures and single-digit wind chills.

The city of Dallas opened up the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center for emergency overflow housing for the homeless in case other shelters filled up.

A move the city hasn't made in cold weather situations and one that was applauded by local non-profits and faith leaders who help the homeless during frigid nights.

Dozens were lined up to get into the convention center Monday night, and WFAA saw similar sights at other shelters too.

Those with nowhere to go in Oak Lawn were lucky if they ran into B.B. McGowan.

McGowan is formerly homeless and worked with Oak Lawn United Methodist Church to drop alcohol and focus on a new life.

That new life involves volunteering.

Monday night, he drove around in a van encouraging those with nowhere to go to get in and go to the church for shelter.

"When I got sober, it was part of my heart to help and I wanted to," McGowan said. "People fall down in this process and the important part is getting up."

McGowan comes off as someone who has walked a mile in your shoes.

He greeted a number of people in need with a smile and a gracious helping hand.

"It gives you a whole new appreciation for life and for people. The things I took for granted I don't take for granted anymore," McGowan said.

Rev. Rachel Baughman of United Methodist added that the next 24 hours of wintry weather should remind Dallas to think of those who have less than others.

"You can be the difference for somebody, you can let somebody know that there's a warm place to go and you can have safety tonight," Baughman said.

McGowan said he didn't mind being that messenger.

"I used to just drive past people who were less fortunate...I don't do that anymore," he said.

The convention center will close at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and will reopen Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and remain open until 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

More on WFAA: