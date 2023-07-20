Yaqub Talib takes plea deal in shooting death of North Texas youth football coach

Talib's trial over his murder charge was scheduled to take place in August.

DALLAS — Yaqub Talib, brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, has taken a plea deal ahead of his trial for a murder charge in the death of a North Texas youth football coach.

Yaqub Talib's trial had been set for Aug. 7, but Talib, instead, took a plea deal for 37 years in prison, according to officials. Formal sentencing and victim impact statements are still scheduled to take place on Aug. 7.

Yaqub Talib was arrested and charged for the Aug. 13, 2022, incident during a youth football game in Lancaster.

Video from the incident showed a brawl between adults during the game that ultimately led to a shooting. Yaqub Talib was accused of shooting and killing coach Mike Hickmon. Talib turned himself in days after the shooting.

Prior to the trial beginning, a Dallas County court had given the prosecution permission to use Talib's previous offenses in the murder trial. Those offenses included aggravated assault, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.