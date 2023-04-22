Court grants prosecution right to include Yaqub Talib's previous offenses during murder trial of North Texas football coach

Yaqub Talib was indicted for murder in September 2022 by a Dallas County grand jury. He is accused of shooting and killing Michael Hickmon at a youth football game.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from December 2022 when the Hickmon family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Yaqub Talib and Big 12 Youth Sports League.

A Dallas county court has granted prosecutors permission to introduce Yaqub Talib's extraneous offenses during the murder trial of a North Texas football coach, which is scheduled for later this year.

Talib, brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, was indicted in September 2022 by a Dallas County grand jury for felony murder, according to court records obtained by WFAA.

Yaqub Talib is accused of shooting and killing Michael Hickmon during an altercation at a North Texas youth football game on Aug. 13, 2022. Police named Yaqub Talib as a suspect on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Yaqub Talib turned himself into police on that following Monday.

In a notice of extraneous offenses filed in February, the 194th District Court of Dallas County outlined four previous incidents that prosecution may bring up in the murder trial:

In January of 2015, Yaqub Talib was arrested for aggravated assault and endangering three minor children after he shot at someone multiple times while three children were in his vehicle. He pled guilty and was sentenced to five years probation, according to court documents.

In March of 2017, Yaqub Talib was arrested for assault against a woman at a RaceTrac gas station. He pled guilty and was sentenced to six months probation for this case.

In May of 2021, Yaqub Talib was arrested in Dallas for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

In June of 2022, Yaqub Talib was arrested in Plano for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Hickmon was laid to rest on Aug. 27. Hickmon's family filed a wrongful lawsuit against Yaqub Talib and Big 12 Youth Sports League in December of 2022. The Hickmon family is seeking monetary damages in excess of $1 million and are demanding a trial by jury.

Yaqub Talib's trial date for the killing of Hickmon is scheduled for Aug. 7.