Funeral services to be held for North Texas coach killed at youth football game

Police arrested and charged Yaqub Talib, brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, for the shooting death of Hickmon earlier this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A North Texas youth football coach shot and killed earlier this month will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Mike Hickmon was killed during an altercation at a youth football game in Lancaster on Aug. 14. Police named Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, as a suspect on Sunday. Aug. 15. Yaqub Talib turned himself into police on that following Monday.

Since the shooting, Hickmon's family have also called for Aqib Talib to be arrested. Video obtained by WFAA show the brawl that led to the shooting, and witnesses have told WFAA that Aqib Talib started the fight.

WFAA has learned this video has been turned over to police and more witnesses were being interviewed. Aqib Talib’s lawyer told WFAA last week he is distraught over the shooting and sends condolences to the family. On Sunday, Aug. 21, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Aqib Talib was stepping away from his gig with Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast. According to Rapoport, Talib said he's stepping away "to spend time with family."

Meanwhile, Hickmon's death has led to community leaders demanding more safety measures at youth sporting events.

Community advocates and Hickmon’s family and friends say his life won’t be in vain and that they will demand justice but also changes that will make it safer for kids who just want to play ball.

Hickmon's funeral service will be held at noon at Concord Church, according to the Dallas Morning News.