Yaqub Talib indicted for murder in shooting death of youth football coach

DALLAS — Yaqub Talib, brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, has been indicted by a Dallas County grand jury for felony murder, according to court records obtained by WFAA.

Yaqub Talib is accused of shooting and killing Michael Hickmon during an altercation at a North Texas youth football game on Aug. 13. Police named Yaqub Talib as a suspect on Sunday, Aug. 14. Yaqub Talib turned himself into police on that following Monday.

Video obtained by WFAA show the brawl that led to the shooting, and witnesses have told WFAA that Aqib Talib started the fight.

Hickmon was laid to rest on Aug. 27. His death has led to community leaders demanding more safety measures at youth sporting events. Community advocates and Hickmon’s family and friends say his life won’t be in vain and that they will demand justice but also changes that will make it safer for kids who just want to play ball.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Aqib Talib was stepping away from his gig with Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast. According to Rapoport, Talib said he was stepping away "to spend time with family." Aqib Talib’s lawyer also told WFAA in August he is distraught over the shooting and sends condolences to the family.