Cowboys '88 Club' assembles for new Chipotle ad, reveals their go-to orders

DALLAS — If you've ever wondered what Michael Irvin's Chipotle order looks like, here's your chance.

The popular restaurant chain unveiled its latest ad campaign that features the four members of the Dallas Cowboys' "88 Club:" Irvin, CeeDee Lamb, Dez Bryant and latest hall of famer Drew Pearson.

Each player has donned the No. 88 for the Cowboys over the years. Chipotle said the commercial was the first time all four have come together in person.

The commercial is expected to debut during the Cowboys' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday night.

Along with the commercial, Chipotle also revealed the No. 88's go-to orders, giving fans the chance to order just like they do.

CeeDee Lamb bowl: White rice, half chicken, half steak, tomato salsa, extra cheese and Queso Blanco

White rice, half chicken, half steak, tomato salsa, extra cheese and Queso Blanco Michael Irvin bowl: Brown rice, black beans, chicken, tomato salsa, cheese, lettuce, Queso Blanco on the side and guac on the side

Brown rice, black beans, chicken, tomato salsa, cheese, lettuce, Queso Blanco on the side and guac on the side Dez Bryant bowl: White rice, black beans, chicken, tomato salsa and cheese

White rice, black beans, chicken, tomato salsa and cheese Drew Pearson tacos: Three flour tortillas with steak, lettuce and cheese