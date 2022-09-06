1+1=3? Jerry Jones explains the math behind his Cowboys optimism

Jerry Jones remains optimistic ahead of Sunday night's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DALLAS — Since they last played a game, the Dallas Cowboys have lost Tyron Smith to injury, Amari Cooper to a trade and Randy Gregory and La'el Collins to free agency.

"I have to believe 1 and 1 is 3," Jones told 105.3 The Fan in his weekly Tuesday radio appearance. "I can't operate where 1 and 1 is 2. Now we all know it is, physically, but the 3 is where you have to go. You have to have optimism to operate out in that world and commit and do things when you have to count on 1 and 1 being 3. I'm not trying to play games, but that's where the biggest payoffs are, is out there. If it's there for everybody to grab at 1 and 1 is 2, you have to look for the best and look for the best outcome."

It's probably best Jerry doesn't show his work.

Most NFL prognosticators have the Cowboys between .500 and a playoff team, but not much of a threat to contend for a championship. The recent injury to Smith, who is expected to miss at least months, left the biggest question mark for Dallas, which brought in 41-year-old Jason Peters to help strengthen the line.

Perhaps only Vegas has a good amount of faith in the Cowboys, setting their season over/under win total at a lofty 10.5.

It's not all bad: The Cowboys still have no shortage of offensive weapons, namely a healthy quarterback in Dak Prescott and an explosive option at running back in Tony Pollard.

Receiver Michael Gallup is still recovering from a torn ACL, but he'll form a nice tandem with CeeDee Lamb.

On defense, the Cowboys still have linebacker Micah Parsons, who was one of the top defenders in the league as a rookie last year. Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence anchors a deep defensive line.

An optimistic Cowboys supporter - say, a billionaire oilman who's struck gold a time or two before - could see a glass half full.

A strong defense could stay consistent, or even improve; a fully-healthy Dak could take a leap into the top tier of NFL quarterbacks; and a speedy Kavonte Turpin could become the best special teams weapon in the league.

All of which could result, if that billionaire oilman is lucky, in some newfound glory hole.