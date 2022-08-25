'He's a fraud' | Stephen A. Smith and 'First Take' stop at The Star in Frisco

The number one Dallas Cowboys hater didn't get a warm Texas welcome Thursday.

FRISCO, Texas — Number one Dallas Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith did not get a warm Texas welcome Thursday.

"We're going to show Stephen A. Smith that he's wrong" shouted a Cowboys fan.

He brought his "First Take" show to the Star in Frisco.

"This is my city. I'm taking over," said Smith.

"Stephen A. Smith is not big to us. We are not worried about him," shouted another fan.

Even Cowboys owner Jerry Jones got in on the fun saying Smith is really a Cowboys fan.

"He's a fraud," said Jones.

"Yeah, because he thinks I'm a real Cowboys fan but he doesn't know what he's talking about," said Smith. "Everything is spectacular about the Cowboys, except the fans, other than that everything would be perfect."

Cowboys fans were hyped especially with the Playmaker Michael Irvin co-hosting.

Some fans traveled from out of state to be here.

"My husband is a huge Cowboys fan so we came in from Delaware to be here for the first pre-season game and then we see all this. I married into the Cowboys but I love them."

Cowboys fans also reacted to the news of Tyron Smith going out with a knee possibly for months in an offensive line that struggled last year.

"Not as significant as people want it to make it out... we'll still be good, "said Tattoo Mark, a Cowboys fan.

Despite what Smith says, fans believe that this is the year for the Cowboys.