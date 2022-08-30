Why 2022 could be final year for left tackle Tyron Smith with Cowboys

With the Dallas Cowboys moving to top pick Tyler Smith to fill in for injured veteran left tackle Tyron Smith, the former All-Pro could be on his way out.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl aspirations may be compromised with Tyron Smith's hamstring tear, and strangely enough, the team is leaning into the reality of the All-Pro left tackle's extended absence.

Whether it was Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones or owner Jerry Jones — both of whom were on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] airwaves on Monday and Tuesday — the front office has signaled rookie Tyler Smith is the future at left tackle.

Not only will the Cowboys more than likely roll with the younger Smith at left tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting in Week 1, but they may leave him there for the foreseeable future.

"He is a rookie, but he is a first-round pick and he deserved to be a first-round pick in my mind," said Jones. "So, we knew — we just didn’t want it to come earlier than it needed. We knew we had to get ready to replace our left tackle, and he was the pick.”

#Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told @1053thefan that Tyler Smith is their future at left tackle. pic.twitter.com/3wgarPlbao — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) August 29, 2022

Moving on from their 2011 first-round pick from USC is also easier than one would think from a financial standpoint. According to Over The Cap, the Cowboys have a comfortable "out" with Smith in the 2023 offseason. If the Cowboys designate Smith as a post-June 1 cut, they can get out of the final two years of his 11-year, $97.6 million contract and only pay $4,005,000 while saving $13.6 million against the salary cap.

Given the Cowboys will have to make hard decisions regarding receiver CeeDee Lamb (2023, or 2024 if fifth-year option is triggered), cornerback Trevon Diggs (2023), and linebacker Micah Parsons (2024, or 2025 if fifth-year option is selected), along with quarterback Dak Prescott counting $49.13 million against the cap in 2023, Dallas will be more cap-conscious than fans realize.

Tyron Smith could return in December and reclaim the left tackle position. However, the decision appears to be preordained that the former North Crowley Panther Tyler Smith is the future as Prescott's blindside protector.

#Cowboys' Stephen Jones tells @1053thefan Damone Clark will go to the IR-designated to return. Says Tyron Smith and James Washington will also be similarly designated. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) August 29, 2022

Even though their rookie Smith was in a position battle with fourth-year Connor McGovern at left guard, the Joneses believe the Tulsa product has the talent to start at any offensive line spot in the near future.

"He was doing a good job of competing in there, but now when you look at the physical attributes of a comparison then you readily see how Tyler Smith is going to be difficult to keep from a starting role at any spot," said Jones.

Whether money, age, or the ascendance of youth, the Cowboys will have their reasons when going from one T. Smith at left tackle to another.