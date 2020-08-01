DALLAS — A woman was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon near Tama Park in Oak Cliff, Dallas police said.

At 12:54 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Baden Street. When they arrived, they met with witnesses who said they saw the woman get out of a red SUV in the 1300 block of Valley Street nearby, Dallas police said.

Witnesses told police they heard "multiple shots" being fired toward the woman from the direction of the SUV. Witnesses said the woman ran and then collapsed in a field, which is where police officers found her and rendered aid until Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived.

First responders took the woman to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police said homicide detectives arrived on scene and then found an SUV matching the one the victim got out of earlier. The driver was taken in for questioning by detectives, police said.

So far, police have not released any names in this incident.

