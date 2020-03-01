A contempt of court case against Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has been dismissed, court records show.

Creuzot was accused of violating a gag order when he was interviewed by a local TV station before the murder trial for fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

State District Judge Tammy Kemp ordered Creuzot to appear in her court to argue that he didn't violate a gag order she had issued last January in the murder case against Guyger.

The legal matter has been pending since October and was dismissed Dec. 27 by another judge who was appointed in the case after Kemp was recused.

When Kemp issued the gag order, Guyger was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Botham Jean in September 2018 inside his home. The case went to trial in September 2019, and Guyger was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

But moments before the trial was to begin, Guyger's defense attorneys pointed out to Kemp that the DA had given a televised interview about the case.

“To be clear, on last night, the evening prior to the start of this trial, our elected DA did an interview about this trial?” said Kemp on Sept. 23, when the interview was brought to her attention.

In the interview, Creuzot said his office's decision to pursue the murder charge instead of a manslaughter charge was appropriate.

Kemp individually questioned the jurors about whether they had heard the interview before proceeding with the trial as planned. They each said they had not heard the interview.

After the trial concluded, Kemp ordered Creuzot to appear in her court on the contempt allegation.

