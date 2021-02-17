'We're just scrambling': Fort Worth families search for water as boil advisory continues

Water distribution locations are starting to pop up, and the City is looking to enact even more.

FORT WORTH, Texas — At Stephanie Lopez's north Fort Worth home, water isn't a guarantee. While her tub runs some water, her shower doesn't; her bathroom faucets are a toss-up.

It's been like this for days.

"We're just scrambling to find some water at this point," Lopez said Wednesday.

The mother of three is one of at least 212,000 customers in the north part of town who've been under a boil water advisory since Monday-- that is, when there's even water to boil.

"We do have the majority of our water right now coming from our bathtub," she said. "We have water, but not a whole lot. And we went out yesterday to try to find some, and we cannot find water."

The issue stems from power outages Monday at some of the city's water treatment plants.

Fort Worth Water Department spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza said Wednesday they're currently running tests on the water to see if it's safe to drink again. But those tests take 24 hours to complete.

"So the earliest we are going to know the results, to know if we can lift this, is late some time tomorrow," she said.

Nine other communities also receive water from Fort Worth, and could be affected: Haslet, Keller, Lake Worth, Northlake, Roanoke, Saginaw, Southlake, Trophy Club and Westlake. According to a post on Facebook, Saginaw told its residents to start boiling Tuesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, the City said people affected could pick water up between 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, and then again starting Thursday at 8 a.m.

Trinity Springs Middle School (Keller ISD), 3350 Keller Hicks Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244

2575 Polaris Dr., 76137

4209 Longstraw Dr., 76137

4721 Ray White Rd., 76244

13280 Park Vista Blvd., 76244

Lopez said she and her husband heard of one water distribution site at a school, but as they were trying to drive over, they heard there was none.

Lopez said at least her power is back on, so they can stay warm. There are some families without power, so boiling water is impossible.