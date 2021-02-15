Parts of north Fort Worth under a boil order after water treatment plant loses power

Officials said the boil order, which was impacting 100,000 people, will be in effect until at least midday Wednesday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Updated at 4:07 p.m. with additional details from city officials.

Around 100,000 people in north Fort Worth are under a boil order after a power outage at a water treatment plant and loss of pressure on Monday.

Officials said that the Eagle Mountain Water Plant and raw water pump station at 6801 Bowman Roberts Road has been without power for more than two hours, and has experienced multiple outages since they began.

Customers impacted by the boil order may also lose water for an extended period of time, officials warned.

The boil order is expected to last until at least midday Wednesday. Once water service is back, it will take city officials 24 hours to test and get results back.

The city said most plants have been impacted by power outages and subfreezing temperatures are negatively impacting equipment.

What to do during a boil order

Customers should boil their water prior to drinking it, washing with it, or brushing their teeth, according to officials. Water should be boiled and cooled before it is consumed.

Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable to bacteria, but all customers should follow these instructions.

Customers who are unable to boil their water should use bottled water or another safe source.