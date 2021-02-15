Live updates: Millions of Texans without electricity during winter storm as rotating power outages continue

Power demand is forecasted to become even greater through Tuesday as temperatures plunge.

Rolling power outages are in effect across the state of Texas as officials work to conserve as much electricity as possible during extreme cold and record demand on the grid.

Outages are expected to last anywhere between 15 minutes to 45 minutes. Officials say they are "necessary to maintain the reliability of the system."

Officials are asking Texans to conserve as much electricity as they can safely and reliably over the coming days as record-low temperatures are expected to plunge the state further into a dangerous winter storm.

Power demand is forecasted to become even greater through Tuesday.

ERCOT expects rotating outages to last throughout Monday morning and said they could be in place until the "weather emergency ends." The agency did not define what that would look like.

Here's what's happening across North Texas:

7:45 a.m.: Plano courts, recreation centers and libraries are closed. Trash service is also delayed until road conditions improve, officials said.

7:15 a.m.: Sachse police non-emergency phone lines are down, officials said. They are asking those calling for non-emergency purposes to use 972-496-6229 instead. For emergency calls, still dial 911.

7 a.m.: Many people across Dallas-Fort Worth have been experiencing rotating power outages since 1:25 a.m., but some have been consistently without power for hours.

Officials are urging anyone who's experienced an outage longer than two hours to contact their service provider. Some customers have reported difficulty reaching providers like Oncor to report outages via phone or website. Multiple attempts may be required.

6:45 a.m.: Officials with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are asking people to avoid calling 911 to report a power outage unless they are experiencing an emergency and need police, fire, or medical assistance. To otherwise report an outage, people should contact their electrical providers, officials said.