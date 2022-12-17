Truck driver killed in crash with DART bus

Two others were taken from the bus to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

DALLAS — One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a collision between a truck and a DART bus Saturday evening.

Dallas Fire Rescue said units were assigned to the accident at 8:50 p.m. Saturday after 911 calls regarding the crash at Lawnview Avenue and Scyene Road.

DART said the bus was on Route 218 when a vehicle ran through the intersection. No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Two people were taken from the bus to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The person in the truck needed to be extricated and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Power lines were also knocked over from the accident, causing a small grass fire which firefighters extinguished.

ONCOR stated there have been two outages in the immediate area of the crash.