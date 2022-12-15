Grand Prairie teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student, police say

Police said an investigation opened into Kenrick Burns, who is a coach and teacher at a GPISD school, on Dec. 4.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A Grand Prairie ISD teacher was arrested after police said he was engaged in an alleged "intimate relationship" with a student.

Grand Prairie Police said Kenrick Burns, 28, was arrested on Dec. 14 on an improper relationship between an educator and student charge, a second-degree felony.

Police said an investigation was opened into Burns, who is a coach and teacher at a GPISD school, on Dec. 4.

The district said Burns was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation. Burns has since resigned from the district and GPISD said the incident was reported to the Texas Education Agency.

"I want parents to know that we do not tolerate any form of inappropriate communication or contact between a teacher and a student,” said Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Linda Ellis. “We will always act swiftly to make sure concerns are properly investigated and appropriate action is taken to ensure our students’ safety.”

Burns' bond was set at $50,000.